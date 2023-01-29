SALSA Library Network launches with expanded courier service Published 10:43 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Ushering in a new day of library collaboration and information access for citizens, the Southside Area Libraries Sharing Access (SALSA) Network launched its expanded courier service on Wednesday, Jan. 18. SALSA represents a significant collaboration between Hampden-Sydney College’s Bortz Library, the Central Virginia Regional Library and now Longwood University’s Greenwood Library, including a shared online library catalog. Shown exchanging requested library materials are Greenwood Library student assistant Teresa Orellana and Central Virginia Regional Library courier and library assistant Max Folz. Library users can request materials from any of the partner libraries, with a courier running each Wednesday. An event celebrating the SALSA Network launch will be held Monday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Library. The event is free and open to the public, and will include chips and salsa as well as remarks by library, community and university leaders.