Roger Bernard Watson Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Roger Bernard Watson, 60 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 20. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Peaks Baptist Church Cemetery, Propsect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.