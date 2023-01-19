Remembering Rochette Alma Webb Allen Published 1:15 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Rochette Alma Webb Allen, 86 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 17.

She was born in Pamplin to the late John R. and Rebecca “Jennie” Glenn Webb. Rochie, as she was known, grew up in Farmville and graduated from Farmville High School, where she met and fell in love with the man of her dreams, William James Allen. Together they raised 2 sons, William Glenn and Sidney Jerome Allen.

Rochette Allen started her flower career by working with her mom at Webb’s Florist. She opened Rochette’s Florist in 1969. Rochie and Billy loved their two sons unconditionally, but the flower shop was their baby. Their commitment to service and community gave them great satisfaction. Their dedication to family was always endearing and effortless, seeing that Glenn and Sidney were able to experience many vacations and supported all their activities. Rochie always prioritized the importance of spending time and sharing meals with family and loved ones.

Throughout Rochie’s career she was able to share her love and talent to countless young people who worked for her; most often their first job, but from then on always considered family. Rochie loved attending live shows and concerts.

She adored all of her pets and always had a faithful friend by her side.

Rochie’s accomplishments in her industry were abundant, being the senior- most competitor to win Virginia State Designer of the Year. Rochie was always eager to learn and frequently supported her employees continued education. Together, they often attended and participated in seminars, workshops and design competitions throughout her life- long career. She was loved and we will miss her.

Rochie was preceded in death by her parents; husband “Billy” Allen; siblings, Willye Nixon (Nick), Henry Webb and Tom Webb (Becky).

She is survived by her two sons, Glenn (Cindy) and Sidney; one granddaughter, Jena Brame (William); siblings, Susan Hunt (Jimmy), Boyd Webb (Yvonne), Kathleen Morris (Leroy), Hugh Webb (Martha) and Glenda Webb (Bob Fetterman); many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; her faithful dogs, Dango and Mutt and 53 years of beloved flower shop family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Salem Chapel in Rice.

Flowers make a beautiful gift and you may also donate to the Farmville Vol. Fire Dept. and PEC Rescue Squad.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.