Robert W. Baldwin Sr. ‘Bobby’ Published 11:38 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Robert W. Baldwin Sr. “Bobby”, 76 of Keysville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13. He was born in Keysville on Jan. 15, 1946. He was the son of the late Bennett Holt and Kathleen Wood Baldwin. He was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Madeline Gearheart Mitchell.

Bobby was a member of Keysville United Methodist Church, attended Charlotte County Public Schools, Ferrum Jr. College and Richmond Professional Institute. He also served in the U. S. Army Reserves, was a Charter Member of Charlotte Lions Club, drummer in the Avantis Band & Show and was past President of Briery Country Club.

Bobby worked for Nationwide Insurance, former owner/operator of the Slack Shack retail store, former Golf Course Superintendent/Golf Pro at Longwood Golf Course and was the present Owner of Captain Bob’s Pilot Cars, LLC.

He enjoyed Golf, was an avid fisherman, playing music and dancing to beach music, great chef with his own original fish recipes and blue-ribbon potato salad.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Beach Baldwin; Betty Sheldon Baldwin; a son, Robert W. Baldwin Jr. (Beverly Bryant); two daughters, Beth Baldwin Ereio (Gregg) of Western Springs, Illinois and Kim Baldwin Berglie (Bill) of Centreville; stepson, Fred “Ford” R. Gearheart III (Jennifer); nine grandchildren, Sarah Ereio, Natalie Ereio, Hannah Ereio, Rebecca Berglie, Alex Berglie, Ashley Mitchell Hanks, Emiley Grace Mitchell, Fred “Ace” R. Gearheart IV and Vivian Reeves Gearheart and two great-grandchildren, Tristan Alexander Hanks and Raeghan Faye Hanks.

A celebration of life service to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity/organization of your choice in lieu of flowers.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of arrangements.