Records provide more details in attempted murder case Published 1:11 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

APPOMATTOX – The attempted murder case involving a Meherrin man at least partly stemmed from what was said on an Instagram chat. According to court records and the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the two suspects in the case, 21-year-old Mitariq Green and 19-year-old Olivia Hurt, had been engaged in an Instagram chat the weekend before with two high school students who attended Appomattox County High School.

At some point, the conversation took a turn. At or around that time, Hurt and Green had been dating. According to court records, it appeared Hurt believed one of the high schoolers was trying to flirt with and possibly “steal” Green. That’s when the threats started.

“She said she was going to kill the juvenile, ” Appomattox County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said. “[Hurt] says that over and over again [in the chat].”

Things didn’t improve after the four stopped talking. On March 28, 2022, the high schooler received a message, threatening her again. The student, who was at Appomattox County High at the time, reported the threat. She identified Olivia Hurt as the person who threatened her. According to court records, the student said Hurt threatened to shoot her, saying she was on the way to the school that day to do so.

“She was threatening the high schooler over Mr. Green,” Scott said.

The school resource officer was notified and called for backup, records show. The deputies then identified a 2007 Hyundai in the parking lot, which they said looked suspicious. They approached the vehicle, asking the driver to roll down the window. The records say the driver ignored their request, speeding off instead.

Pursuit leads to arrests

Deputies followed the vehicle, engaging in a chase that records say reached speeds of 115 mph at times, eventually crossing into Prince Edward County. After the driver lost control and crashed on Five Forks Road, both she and her passenger were taken into custody. The driver was later identified as Olivia Hurt and Mitariq Green named as the passenger in the backseat.

According to Scott and court records, Hurt told the police “she was going to do what she said she was going to do”.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun inside. They later discovered it had recently been reported stolen from Amelia County.

They also found ammunition for the gun. Both the gun and ammunition was in the backseat, where Green had been sitting. Green is a felon, with a malicious wounding conviction in Prince Edward County. As such, he can’t possess or handle any firearms.

Originally, Green had been charged with receiving a stolen firearm, but that was dropped by the prosecution.

“Once we looked at the evidence, we couldn’t prove that he knew it was stolen,” Scott said.

Instead, Green was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count each of felony possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possessing a gun on school property and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Hurt meanwhile was arrested and also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, receiving a stolen firearm, eluding police, possessing a firearm at a school, making a threat in writing and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving, according to court records.

Attempted murder cases move on

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Green pleaded guilty to all of the charges in Appomattox Circuit Court. His sentencing hearing is set for March 30. Hurt, meanwhile, will go to court in her attempted murder case later this week. She’s scheduled for a jury trial in Appomattox on Friday, Feb. 3.