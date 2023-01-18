Novella Minerva Mayo Published 10:02 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Novella Minerva Mayo, 85, widow of the late George Thomas Mayo of Cartersville, transitioned to her heavenly home on Jan. 11.

Mrs. Mayo is survived by one brother, Albert Martin Jr.; two sisters, Cecilia Mayo and Corrine Wythe; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland. A homegoing service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, at New Hope Baptist Church, Cartersville, at 1 p.m. Rev. Sherrie Thomas, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

