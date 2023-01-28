News Briefs: School records set, new fair planned in Prince Edward Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

FARMVILLE – This week saw a Prince Edward High student set two school records. During a meet at VMI, Sylvia Hemmer ran the 1000 meter race in 3:14:73. Then, during the Liberty Premier Invitational, she added another record to the list.

Hemmer ran the 1600 meter race in 5:31:77. Now to put that in perspective, the previous 1600 record had been set more than 40 years ago. Since breaking it once, Hemmer’s done it again, running the 1600 in 5:28:77.

New fair coming to Prince Edward County

For any antique lovers reading this, it’s been an interesting few weeks. As we announced, American Pickers will be making their way to Virginia in the spring and are currently looking for places to go. One new fair in Prince Edward County might be a good place to start.

On April 1, the Pamplin Depot will host an Indoor Antiques Fair, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll be held at the Pamplin Train Depot, located at 115 Main Street in Pamplin City. Now for this show, there’s a difference between antique and vintage. “Antique” refers to anything more than 100 years old, while “vintage” covers any items or clothes at least 20 years old. It’s free to attend, but it costs $15 if you want to set up a booth. For more information, give the Pamplin Town Office a call at pamplintownclerk@outlook.com.

Prince Edward Scholastic Bowl team keep going

Prince Edward High’s Scholastic Bowl team keeps picking up wins. The squad’s latest victory took place in regional competition, held earlier this week at Amelia High School. They struggled to begin the night, tying with Nottoway before a tie-breaker pushed Prince Edward into the losers bracket. That was the last time they’d be on the losing end all night, as Prince Edward then went on to beat Brunswick, Randolph-Henry and Nottoway in a rematch. With the overall victory, Prince Edward became the second team in Virginia to qualify for the Super Regionals behind Amelia. The Super Regionals will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Poquoson.

Longwood comes in sixth in preseason voting

Who will win the Big South Conference when baseball season starts? Longwood looks to be an underdog. The Lancers came in sixth in the preseason poll with 46 points. Meanwhile, defending regular-season champion Campbell is the favorite to win it all again for the fifth straight year. Campbell had a 20-3 conference record, while claiming the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. Campbell got six first-place votes from the conference coaches and 93 total points to win the poll.

Other schools making the list include USC Upstate in second, High Point in third with 68 points and Gardner-Webb University in fourth with 65 points. Rounding out the top five is UNC Asheville, with 49 points, just three ahead of Longwood.

Look up for a Green Comet

Finally today, we mention a true once-in-a-lifetime sight. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2, the “Green Comet” will make its closest pass to the Earth. So close, NASA scientists say, you’ll be able to walk outside and see it without a telescope. If you have a telescope, it’s technically visible now, by looking up in the constellation Draco. But on Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll be able to head out after dark, look toward the northern sky and see a green haze as the comet passes by.

Why is this such a big deal? Because unless you plan on living to a very old age, this will be your only chance to see it. The last time the “Green Comet” or Comet ZTF to use its technical name, passed by Earth was 50,000 years ago. That’s not really uncommon for a comet. Made up of ice and dust, they have orbits ranging from 200 to 250,000 years.