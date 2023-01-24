Nancy Katherine Bailey ‘Kathy’ Clark Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Nancy Katherine Bailey “Kathy” Clark, died on Jan. 19, at her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had fought a valiant fight with cancer for three years. Kathy was the granddaughter of Lottie and Yancey Bailey, of Buckingham County, and Virginia and Frank Agee, of Dillwyn. Her parents were Thomas Jordan Bailey and Nancy Agee, of Buckingham County.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and brother, Thomas Jordan Bailey Jr.

Surviving to cherish Kathy’s memory are her husband, Thomas Clark of Oklahoma City; her son, Christopher Clark; granddaughters Izabella Clark, Caitlynn Capaldi, and Kenzie Capaldi of Avondale, Arizona; sisters, Bobbie Yeatts (Mike) of Goochland and Ann Ripley (Nick) of Gladstone; brother, Garland Bailey (Suellen) of Cumberland, and several nieces and nephews. Her dear friends both in Oklahoma and Virginia loved her deeply and cared for her constantly.

Born in October 1950, Kathy grew up in Buckingham County and attended high school in Farmville. Following graduation, she attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond. For 30 years, she was a medical transcriptionist for Drs. Funnel and Strebel in Oklahoma City. Kathy had a great affinity for her cats, well-manicured fingernails, Dr. Pepper and reading material about her genealogy. All of her family and friends assured that she always had plenty of these. Among so many blessed memories of Kathy will be her loving and generous spirit and wry sense of humor.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville from 5 – 7 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Brown’s Chapel, 1711 Gravel Hill Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936, at 11 a.m. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to members of Kathy’s hospice team, the kind members of Brown’s Chapel and her loving and faithful neighbors. The family requests donations to Brown’s Chapel.

