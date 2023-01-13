Melvin Glenn Moore Published 12:55 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Melvin Glenn Moore: Nov. 4, 1942 – Jan. 9, 2023

Melvin Glenn Moore, 80 of Farmville, died Monday, Jan. 9, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. He is the son of the late George W. Moore and Mamie Whiteside Moore.

He is survived by his son, Glenn Moore (Tina) of Farmville; two daughters, Lorinda Sauer (Douglas) of Victoria and Michelle Moore (Brenda) of Farmville; six grandchildren, Jonathan Moore (Kristen), Joshua Moore (Reva), Jordan Moore, Jeannette Good (Stephen), Nicholas Deskins (Alexis) and Aiden Hackney; six great-grandsons; two brothers, David Lee Moore and James Kenneth Moore; three sisters, Pauline Mottley (Billy), Joyce Morris (Jimmy) and Debbie Watson (Ken) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marigold Moore; three brothers, William Frazier Moore, Jack Dennis Moore and George William Moore Jr. and a sister, Madeline Moore Kokotinis.

Melvin retired from Longwood University many, many years ago but remained as a part-time project manager. After 40+ years, he still enjoyed his job and his co-workers, who he considered more than friends…they were family.

Melvin enjoyed his friends, family and traveling. He was a lover of westerns, lottery tickets and slot machines.

A visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 – 2 p.m., with a service starting at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation and the National Kidney Foundation.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.