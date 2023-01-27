Meherrin man agrees to plea deal in attempted murder trial Published 12:25 am Friday, January 27, 2023

APPOMATTOX – Guilty. That was the verdict handed down Thursday, Jan. 26 in Appomattox Circuit Court. There was no deliberation needed. Twenty-one-year-old Meherrin resident Mitariq Green agreed to a deal, pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count each of felony possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possessing a gun on school property and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

In exchange, a charge of receiving a stolen firearm and one count of aiding in concealing a firearm were dropped from the case.

All of this started on March 28, 2022. That when deputies approached what they felt was a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Appomattox County High School. According to police and court records, a student had reported being threatened, identifying 19-year-old Olivia Hurt of Cartersville as the person delivering those threats. According to court records, the student said Hurt threatened to shoot her and sent a message, saying she was on the way to the school that day to do so. Nothing in the court records identifies what started the threats.

The school resource officer was notified and called for backup, records show. The deputies then identified a 2007 Hyundai in the parking lot, which they said looked suspicious. They approached the vehicle, asking the driver to roll down the window. The records say the driver ignored their request, speeding off instead.

Deputies followed the vehicle, engaging in a chase that records say reached speeds of 115 mph at times, eventually crossing into Prince Edward County. After the driver lost control and crashed on Five Forks Road, both she and her passenger were taken into custody. The driver was later identified as Olivia Hurt and Mitariq Green named as the passenger in the backseat.

Charges filed, attempted murder case moves on

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a 9mm handgun inside. They later discovered it had recently been reported stolen from Amelia County. They also found ammunition for the gun. Both the gun and ammunition was in the backseat, where Green had been sitting. Green is a convicted felon. As such, he can’t possess or handle any firearms.

Hurt meanwhile was arrested and also charged with attempted murder, receiving a stolen firearm, eluding police, possessing a firearm at a school, making a threat in writing and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving, according to court records.

She’s scheduled for a jury trial in Appomattox on Feb. 3, court records say. As for Green, his sentencing hearing is set for March 30.