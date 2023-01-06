Mattie Louise Lawson Marshall Published 9:15 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Mattie Louise Lawson Marshall, 68 of Pamplin, passed away on Dec. 31, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Bernard Sidney Lawson and Mattie Frances Goode Lawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sydney Bernard Jr. and William Lawson and brother-in-law, Clarence Ligon Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Aubrey Marshall Sr. of the home; her children, Tanya Morris (Ivan) of Pamplin, Aubrey Marshall Jr., (Michele) of Chase City, Felicia Martin (Steve), Christina Branch (Antoine) and Ryan Croner (Sarah) all of Pamplin, VA; three sisters, Sandra Ligon and Yvonne Franklin (James), both of Pamplin and Brenda Holman (Wayne) of Farmville; beloved brother, Tommy Goode and beloved sister, Marilyn Hall; 13 grandchildren, Shamar, Jaylen, Craig, Aubrey, Isaiah, Natalya, Tamara, Makayla, Natasha, Antreonna, I’nia, Le’Von and Jamie; seven great-grandchildren she cherished, Jaylen Jr., Nico, Sa’Rai, Jaeden, Jasper, Neveah and Ari; three aunts; one uncle; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; three special friends, Arlene Watson, Jackie West and Rose Johnson and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

“Pee-Wee” loved a good movie, sometimes she would even spoil the plot, just as she would with every child that wasn’t hers that came through her door.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., at Zion Baptist Church in Pamplin with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Jan. 7, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.