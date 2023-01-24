Mary Inez Gray Moser Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Mary Inez Gray Moser, 95 of Lynchburg, departed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 14. She was born on Feb. 24, 1927 in Portsmouth, the daughter of Risdon Iredell Gray and Talula Baccus Gray.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Moser Sr. and her son, James T. Moser Jr.

Mary is survived by her children, Laura M. Woodson (Robert), Michael J. Moser, Barbara M. Brodt (Michael) and Nancy M. Moser; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Boonsboro Presbyterian Church, www.boonsboropres.org/support; National Pro-Life Alliance, nationalprolifealliance.com/website_donate-2019.aspx.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.