Mary Attard Dowdy Published 10:10 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Mary Attard Dowdy, 88 of Prospect, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5. She was born in New York to the late Charles and Concetta Attard. Her brother, Harry Attard, preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dowdy; her son, Vincent Delaney and her daughter, Kathleen Kyroglon.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Delaney, who will miss her tremendously.

She loved all holidays and the decorations that went with them. She cherished the dollhouses her son made for her and loved decorating them too. She loved animals her whole life and used to rescue them from the road in her younger days, even the turtles.

At her request there will be no service.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.