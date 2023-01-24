Martha Alice Wilson Thompson Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Martha Alice Wilson Thompson, 91 of Farmville, affectionately known as “Bebe”, died Thursday, Jan. 19. She was born Sept. 3, 1931, the daughter of Ralph D. and Rachel H. Wilson of Farmville.

She was a graduate of Longwood College, Class of 1952, member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority and was president of the student body in her senior year. Bebe taught high school math in Virginia Beach where she met her husband, Bill, a Naval aviator assigned to Oceana Naval Air Station. They traveled throughout the United States and Europe during his military career and returned to Farmville in 1977. Bebe was a kind and caring person who dearly loved her family.

Bebe was preceded in death by her husband, Col. William Wofford Thompson, USAF (Retired).

She is survived by a son, William W. “Bill” Thompson Jr. and wife, Frances of Moscow, Idaho; a daughter, Elizabeth T. “Beth” Carter and husband, Earl of Farmville; five grandchildren, Abraham E. Thompson and fiancé, Kyrene Long, Morgan P. Thompson and partner, Kelly Dobbins, Nathaniel W. Carter and wife, Sue, Martha C. Hilton and husband, John, Rachel B. Carter and fiancé, Michael O’Halloran and two great grandchildren, Robbins Hilton and Crew Hilton.

A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 200 West Third St., Farmville, VA 23901 or a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, is serving the family. www.puckettfh. com.