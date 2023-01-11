Louise Payne Simpkins McKissick Published 10:05 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Louise Payne Simpkins McKissick, born June 4, 1930, passed from her worldly existence on Dec. 4, 2022. Louise was the second daughter born to Alma Payne Simpkins and Lawrence Kessler Simpkins in a farmhouse near Riner.

While a small child, Louise and her sister, Clara Mary, would ride Bill, the family pony, to Sunday school and church at the Riner Methodist Church every Sunday. This began her lifelong association with the church, which she loved so much.

Eventually, the family moved to Christiansburg, where they lived on the Payne family farm, along Plum Creek Road. Louise graduated from Christiansburg High School in 1947 and went on to earn a degree in Education from Madison College, graduating in 1951.

After graduation, Louise moved to Crewe, where she was taught Home Economics at Crewe High School. It was while in Crewe that she met her future husband, Harry Linwood McKissick, from Blackstone. Harry and Louise were married in 1953, and lived in Crewe, Blackstone, Yorktown and Virginia Beach, prior to moving to Farmville in 1961. Louise worked for many years in the Library at Longwood College, and was a member of Farmville Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years.

Louise lived the past couple years at Hickory Hill Retirement Community in Burkeville.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her husband.

She is survived by three children, Mark C. McKissick (wife, Ann-Ashby McKissick), Timothy P. “Tim” McKissick (wife, Raye W. McKissick) and Susan M. Smith (husband, Robert O. Smith). In addition, Louise is survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and her church family. Her grandchildren are Andrew B. McKissick, Carter H. McKissick (wife, Samantha McKissick), Victoria M. Morillo (husband, Daniel Morillo), Ian R. Smith and Cullen M. Smith. Great-grandchildren are Braeden D. McKissick, Brielle Louise McKissick, Sofia R. Morillo and Josie Rae Morillo.

Louise loved her family, friends, church, home and Farmville. She particularly enjoyed cooking, reading, bridge card games, and crossword puzzles. She also gained a great love and appreciation for all the residents and staff at Hickory Hill.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, at Farmville Presbyterian Church, 200 West Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 87, Farmville, VA 23901, or Farmville Presbyterian Church.