Lisa Bailey Elgin, 57 of Buckingham, passed on Jan. 12. She was born April 20, 1965, a daughter of the late Jack Dempsey Bailey Sr. and the late Louise Call Bailey.

Lisa is survived by her sons, John Taylor Jr. and his wife, Valarie, Robert Elgin and his wife, Kashonnon and Steven Elgin and his wife, Patience; grandchildren, Will and Drew Taylor, Hayley Garrett, Kristina and Kilante Townsend, Ethan Elgin and Piper Elgin; brother, Jack Bailey Jr.; sister, Brenda West and her husband, John; aunts, Flora King, Shirley Flowers and Florence Banton; nieces, Rebekah Bailey and Nicole Mason and husband, Robert and nephews, Christopher Bailey, Justin “Hubba” Bailey and James Miller.

In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Bailey and niece, Nikki West

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 16, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

