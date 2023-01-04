Letter to the Editor — Public Works came to our rescue Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Dear Editor,

Once again the workers from the Farmville Public Works Department came to our rescue. While most of us were warm indoors, celebrating the Christmas holiday with family and friends, the Public Works crews were working in the cold, and eventually the dark, to repair the many broken water pipes around Town. A crew working on Gilliam Drive finally wrapped up work at 10:30 p.m. Thankfully, our water service was restored that night before we went to bed.

The Public Works Department is certainly the most visible department in Town. Their responsibility includes a myriad of tasks, all of which are accomplished in a timely fashion, regardless of the weather. We are appreciative of their commitment to the job, and wish to let Rob Atkins and his crews know that we saw how hard they worked in the freezing cold to repair the water main breaks. They are all certainly deserving of a bonus for that!

Jim Fauci

Farmville