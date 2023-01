Larry Eldridge Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Larry Eldridge, 68 of Dillwyn, passed away Jan. 17. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment was in the Baptist Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.