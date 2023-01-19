Joyce Neas Grant Published 5:15 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Joyce Neas Grant passed away peacefully at Holly Manor Nursing Home, at the age of 88, on Jan. 18. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Grant; three sons, Stewart David Grant, Jessie Grant and Homer Franklin Grant and son-in-law, Lynn E (Henry) Eanes.

Joyce was born Feb. 11, 1933 to John and Irene Neas. She founded Grant’s Glass in 1987 with three sons Stewart, Thomas and Jessie. To this day Grant’s Glass is thriving under the leadership of three of her grandsons.

Joyce is survived by her son, Thomas (Cindy) of Rice; daughter, Barbara Grant Eanes of Prospect; three daughters-in-law, Juanita B. Grant, Susan S. Grant and Brenda M. Grant; nine beloved grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was a Nana to everyone that knew her.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A burial will be private at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.