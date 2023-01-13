Joyce Ann Benson Published 1:35 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Joyce Ann Benson (née Hedgepeth) passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 8.

As an animal lover, she could always be found feeding and adopting stray cats. She took special joy in spending time with her family and friends. She rode horses, loved yard sales, indulged her sweet tooth, laughed as often as she could, and was always quick with a hug. She faced many obstacles in life and persevered through them to find real happiness.

She was blessed with a wonderful third act, full of love and adventure. After rekindling their decades-old relationship, Joyce married Eugene “Gene” Benson in 2011. They traveled, danced, enjoyed company, sipped wine and hit the fish fry. They were devoted to each other, and she smiled more than she had in a long while.

She is preceded by her husband, Gene, and her parents Bill and Bertha Hedgepeth.

She’s survived by her two children, Nancy Oliver (James) and Chad Edwards (Jessamyn); her six grandchildren: Dallas Edwards Jr. (Cierra), Megan Johnson (Carl), Joshua Oliver and Scarlett, Nora, and Clayton Edwards; her two great-grandchildren: Emma and Parker Johnson and her dear friend, Evelyn Sawyer (Danny).

Services will be held at Concord Baptist Church at 12503 Francisco Road, Farmville, with a visitation starting at 10 – 11 a.m., Friday, Jan.13. A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. with interment in church cemetery.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.