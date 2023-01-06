Jennifer Halladay Published 9:30 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Jennifer Halladay, a long-term resident of Farmville, died Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 71, after a six-month battle with gallbladder cancer.

Jennifer was born on Oct. 29, 1951, in Jacksonville, Florida. As a child of a Naval officer, Jennifer lived in many locations including Pensacola, Florida, Port Lyautey, Morocco, Monterey, California and Virginia Beach. Jennifer graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach, and moved to Farmville where she earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Longwood College. Jennifer continued to live in Farmville, beginning her teaching and guidance-counseling career at Prince Edward Academy and retiring from Prince Edward High School in 2010, after 35 years.

Upon retirement, Jennifer continued to serve others as an active volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran Church, FACES food pantry, Moton Museum, Farmville Police Academy, Centra Hospital and as an election worker at the polls. Jennifer is survived by many close friends who remember her for her kind and generous heart and describe her as “the most giving person I know”.

Jennifer’s favorite places were Paris, France, on safari in Africa, her house in Farmville, “Camp” on Soldier Creek, Alabama, with Florida relatives and the beach. Her car license plate reads JEM L8A, French for “I love summer”. Jennifer’s favorite beach was the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where the family visited every summer.

Jennifer is survived by her brother, Mike (Sue) Halladay; sister, Kristin (Christopher) Lahiff; nieces, Brie (Chris) Kochensparger and Kate (Brian) Astor; nephews, Marshall (Lucy) Lahiff, Dylan Lahiff, Spencer (Grace) Lahiff and Austin Lahiff; great nieces, Lauren and Chloe Kochensparger and great nephews, Cal and Wes Astor.

She is predeceased by her parents, Norm and Judy Halladay and nephew, Steven Halladay.

A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 14, 1 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Centra Southside Community Hospital, Farmville FACES Food Pantry, Farmville Police Academy, Robert Russa Moton Museum, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.