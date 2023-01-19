Janie N. Snoddy Published 4:33 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Janie N. Snoddy was born on Oct. 5, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She was the loving wife of Monroe Snoddy for 60 years.

She was the most caring mother to her children, Ricky (Rebecca) Snoddy, Vickie (Lee) Shepherd and Freddie (Wendy) Snoddy. She also adored her grandchildren, Victoria (Stephen) Marks, Chris (Kelly) Toney, Clint Toney, Maya Snoddy, Jake Snoddy and Demi Snoddy. She also cherished her great grandchildren, Haley and Michael Toney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Agnes Nuckols; brother, Joseph Nuckols and granddaughter, Alyssa Snoddy.

Finding her birth family at the age of 73 became one of her happiest moments. The bond with her Aunt Agnes, cousins, nieces, and brother, Mike, became a beautiful relationship and she loved them all dearly.

She worked as a paraprofessional at Buckingham Schools. She played the piano for 40 years at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where she also was a WMU director and Sunday school teacher.

Services will be held at Welcome Wesleyan Church Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welcome Wesleyan Church.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is serving the family.