James Blackwell Richardson Jr. Published 2:06 am Friday, January 6, 2023

James Blackwell Richardson Jr., 81 of Bon Air, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 2. Graveside funeral will be held Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Enon Baptist Church cemetery in Dillwyn. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is in charge of arrangements.