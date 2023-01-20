Herald News Briefs: Cumberland finishes third at regional Published 3:22 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Shifting gears for a minute, we turn the spotlight to the Cumberland High Scholastic Bowl Team. A scholastic bowl is a competition, between schools in this case, going head to head to answer questions. It’s like Jeopardy, but with more players involved. High school scholastic teams have four to five players, answering questions ranging from science to math, literature to art, geography to mythology. So why are we mentioning this? Because the Cumberland squad went to the Region 1B tournament and placed third on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Scholarship deadline coming up

Every year, through the Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarship Fund, the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District offers up to four $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and college students. That’s happening once again this year, but there are some requirements to meet.

First, the student has to enroll full-time in a curriculum related to natural resource conservation or environmental studies. The students also must have a permanent home in Prince Edward, Nottoway or Amelia counties.

Now here’s the critical part. The deadline to submit applications is March 8 this year. To get an application, just go to www.piedmontswcd.org.

County Court history

We’re adding in some county history for this short segment. Did you know the Prince Edward County Court turned 269 this month? In January of 1754, the court held its first meeting. Now you can use this as a trivia answer, as the court is one of several operations still going strong from before America was a nation. Any guesses as to what the others might be?

Feed More returns

The Herald has put the spotlight on the Feed More Food Market before. It’s a project designed to help deal with hunger in Prince Edward County. And it is a problem. In Prince Edward County and the surrounding area, 1 out of every 9 people struggle to find food. According to the food bank Feed More, an estimated 50,500 of those, or 1 in every 6, are children. A partnership between the food bank and Prince Edward County Public Schools aims to address that. The next Food Market will take place on Jan. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. This will be held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena, with food delivered to each parked vehicle. There is one qualifier, however. To receive food, you must have a student currently enrolled in Prince Edward County Schools.

Good rolls out Nickel Plan

Finally, we turn our attention to Washington, where Fifth District House Rep. Bob Good has filed what he calls ‘The Nickel Plan’. His bill would require the federal government to reduce its budget by one nickel for every dollar it spends annually over a five year period.

“America is facing both an inflation crisis and a debt crisis, and they’re both being caused by Washington’s insatiable addiction to spending,” said Ryan Walker. He serves as Vice President of Government Relations with conservative grassroots group Heritage Action. “While inflation hovers around 7% and our national debt reaches beyond $30 trillion, the time for action is now.”

Walker’s support was echoed by grassroots advocacy group FreedomWorks, which pointed out that the national debt hit $31 trillion in 2022.

“Americans are feeling the painful consequences of fiscally irresponsible governance. It’s now more important than ever to rein in Washington and slash out-of-control spending,” said Adam Brandon, FreedomWorks President.