Herald Community Calendar for the week of Jan. 6 Published 6:54 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JANUARY 5

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host DJ Sly Millz on Thursday, Jan. 5, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 6

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group That 80’s Show on Friday, Jan. 6, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 7

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Southern rock and country group MoonShine Son on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 8

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister deliver the message during the Sunday, Jan. 8 service. Rev. Alonzo Walton of Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Green Bay will preach at the 10 a.m. worship service. Currently service is being held in the fellowship hall of the church and if attending, masks are required.

CUMBERLAND LANDFILL ALERT — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group will hold their January Community Townhall meeting on Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. For more information, call (804) 308-5748.

JANUARY 9

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in the Cumberland County Public Library meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

JANUARY 10

WRITING GROUP — A new memoir writing group will hold their first meeting at the Farmville Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with those in attendance discussing future meeting times, location and schedule. For more information, contact Joan at (434) 607-1576.

JANUARY 12

FRIENDS OF THE APPOMATTOX RIVER — The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. It’ll take place in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Public Library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

JANUARY 13

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host funk and rock musical group Honest Debts on Friday, Jan. 13, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 14

DARLINGTON HEIGHTS STEW SALE — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will have stew for sale on Saturday, Jan. 14. The sale begins at 11 a.m., with stew going for $10 per quart.

BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE — The first Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Conference will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Longwood University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blackwood Ballroom. Online registration is open at https://hovabeekeepers.wixsite.com/hovbconference

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group Last Chance Band on Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 22

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister deliver the message during the Sunday, Jan. 22 service. Rev. Alonzo Walton of Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Green Bay will preach at the 10 a.m. worship service. Currently service is being held in the fellowship hall of the church and if attending, masks are required.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.