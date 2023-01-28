Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Jan. 27 Published 8:51 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JANUARY 26

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host DJ Jerm on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 27

MILITARY OFFICERS LUNCHEON — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon and program on Jan. 27. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. This is open to all active, former and retired military officers, along with all spouses, widows and guests. The program will pertain to military and community interests.

JANUARY 28

MASTER GARDENERS MEETING — Join the Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners at the Cumberland Coffee Company, located at 2 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are asked to bring gardening questions, while learning tips about Amaryllis bulb care and how to grow tomatoes during the winter.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Piedmont Church of Christ, located at 1405 N. Main St. in Farmville, will hold a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host funk and rock musical group Psydeffex on Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 29

BENEFIT SERVICE — First Rock Baptist Church of Prospect will hold a benefit service for Sister Gloria Evans and her family on Sunday, Jan. 29. The event will take place during the regular worship service at 11 a.m. Sister Evans and her family recently suffered through a fire, where they lost everything.

JANUARY 30

SALSA KICKOFF — The Southside Area Libraries Sharing Access, or SALSA, network allows for patrons to access print books and DVDs from Longwood University’s Greenwood Library, Hampden-Sydney College’s Bortz Library, and Central Virginia Regional Library. The group invites you to join them on Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. in the Greenwood Library Atrium for chips and salsa and remarks from library, community, and university leaders.

JANUARY 31

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at (434) 547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

AFTER SCHOOL BIRDING CLUB — Staunton River Battlefield State Park will host an After School Birding Club on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The event will run from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Clover Center. A Master Naturalist will lead a short trail hike to count birds. Afterward, participants can warm up inside the Clover Center while learning to make a pinecone bird feeder, how birds make their nests, make their own field guide, and other projects. The event is free.

FEBRUARY 4

COMMUNITY VALENTINE’S BRUNCH — New Store Baptist Church in Buckingham County will hold a free Community Valentine’s Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event will be held at the Prince Edward Elks Lodge, located at 636 S. Main St. in Farmville from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a Christian concert for single or unmarried residents, widows and widowers of any age, with the Royal Supremes Gospel Singers performing. Attendees are asked to dress to impress, including wearing a face mask. There will be food, activities, a picture booth and joyful fellowship to express God’s love. The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. An RSVP is required, which you can do by calling or texting (434) 981-1849.

FEBRUARY 5

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Midway will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Irma T. Watson on Sunday, Feb. 5, during the 11 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Cetric Gayles, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. The church’s choir will also attend, with dinner served after the message. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 6

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Cumberland County Public Library meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

FEBRUARY 11

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILDING WORKSHOP — A joint project between several groups will help you learn box building skills, while also giving some birds a place to nest. On Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., Bear Creek Lake State Park will host a box building workshop. Now is the time of year that the Eastern Bluebird begins to nest, and you can help by providing them a home to raise a family. This annual family event is co-sponsored by the Central Piedmont chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, Bear Creek Lake State Park and Cumberland Virginia Cooperative Extension. Naturalist members will be on hand with cedar box kits for you to assemble. There are a limited number of kits available and couples/families may reserve a maximum of two kits by pre-registering with JoAnn Jones at joajonz1@gmail.com, or by calling (434) 547-9180. A donation of $15 per kit is suggested. Light refreshments will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

VALENTINE’S DAY WORKSHOP — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will hold a Valentine’s Day workshop, dealing with relationships and intimacy on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event begins at 3 p.m. Attendees will learn about appropriate dating and dating with a purpose.

FEBRUARY 14

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS — The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at (434) 547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 on February 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station.

FEBRUARY 24

FLORAL DESIGN WORKSHOP — Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension will hold an advanced floral design workshop on Friday, Feb. 24. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Willoughby Event Farm, located at 128 Twin Bridges Road in Green Bay. Registration is $40, which includes lunch, the floral arrangement and educational sessions. Please RSVP by Feb. 14, which you can do by contacting Erin Small at erins96@vt.edu or (434) 392-4246.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP — The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434) 607-1576 for more information.