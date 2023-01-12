Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of Jan. 13 Published 1:57 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JANUARY 12

FRIENDS OF THE APPOMATTOX RIVER – The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. It’ll take place in the meeting room of the Farmville/Prince Edward Public Library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

JANUARY 13

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host funk and rock musical group Honest Debts on Friday, Jan. 13, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 14

COMMUNITY MEAL – Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold a community meal on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., with a special speaker, Brock Robinson from Spring Creek Baptist Church.

HEALTH SEMINAR – The Fit Academy will partner with the Farmville Rec Department on a health and wellness seminar. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Fireman Sports Arena. That’s located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, behind the Prince Edward County School Complex. There will be a group workout segment, followed by a light brunch and discussions with a few speakers talking about general wellness, the importance of health and fitness and mental health. This event is free to the public.

APPRECIATION QUILTERS – The Appreciation Quilters will hold their first workshop of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 815 N. Main Street in South Boston. There’s no experience necessary. If you have quilted before, bring your mat, ruler and rotary cutter! For questions, you can email spboelte@gmail.com or call 540-272-9169.

DARLINGTON HEIGHTS STEW SALE – The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will have stew for sale on Saturday, Jan. 14. The sale begins at 11 a.m., with stew going for $10 per quart.

BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE – The first Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Conference will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Longwood University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blackwood Ballroom. Online registration is open at https://hovabeekeepers.wixsite.com/hovbconference

FIRESIDE STORIES – High Bridge Trail State Park, located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice, will hold Fireside Stories on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with residents encouraged to bring a blanket and a cup of your favorite hot chocolate. A ranger will be stationed around a warm campfire to tell the tale of High Bridge.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock group Last Chance Band on Saturday, Jan. 14, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JANUARY 15

FIRESIDE STORIES – High Bridge Trail State Park, located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice, will hold Fireside Stories on Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with residents encouraged to bring a blanket and a cup of your favorite hot chocolate. A ranger will be stationed around a warm campfire to tell the tale of High Bridge.

YOUTH COLLECTIVE – Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 N. Main Street in Farmville, will host a community-wide group for youth in sixth through 12th grades. Contact Rev. Cadence Tyler at cadence.tyler@bgav.org for more information.



JANUARY 18

WILDLIFE WEDNESDAY – The Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, located at 1303 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host a Wildlife Wednesday program on Jan. 18. A ranger from High Bridge Trail State Park will visit from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., focusing on a group of animals that can be found in our area. There will also be a craft program for children, related to the animals. This free program is for elementary or middle school aged children.

JANUARY 22

GUEST MINISTER – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister deliver the message during the Sunday, Jan. 22 service. Rev. Alonzo Walton of Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Green Bay will preach at the 10 a.m. worship service. Currently service is being held in the fellowship hall of the church and if attending, masks are required.

YOUTH COLLECTIVE – Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 N. Main Street in Farmville, will host a community-wide group for youth in sixth through 12th grades. Contact Rev. Cadence Tyler at cadence.tyler@bgav.org for more information.

JANUARY 23

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING – The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. The event will be held at the Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

JANUARY 25

WILDLIFE WEDNESDAY – The Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, located at 1303 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host a Wildlife Wednesday program on Jan. 25. A ranger from High Bridge Trail State Park will visit from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., focusing on a group of animals that can be found in our area. There will also be a craft program for children, related to the animals. This free program is for elementary or middle school aged children.

JANUARY 27

MILITARY OFFICERS LUNCHEON – The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon and program on Jan. 27. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. This is open to all active, former and retired military officers, along with all spouses, widows and guests. The program will pertain to military and community interests.

JANUARY 28

MASTER GARDENERS MEETING – Join the Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners at the Cumberland Coffee Company, located at 2 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are asked to bring gardening questions, while learning tips about Amaryllis bulb care and how to grow tomatoes during the winter.

JANUARY 31

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS – The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Jan. 31, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at 434-547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 5

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Midway will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Irma T. Watson on Sunday, Feb. 5, during the 11 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be Rev. Cetric Gayles, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. The church’s choir will also attend, with dinner served after the message. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

FEBRUARY 14

BEEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS – The Heart of Virginia Beekeeping for Beginners School will take place Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. It will run each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The school consists of four non-consecutive Tuesday classes, plus a field day, with the date for that to be determined. The cost to attend is $50 and includes all classes, field day and one book. The event is presented by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. For more information or to register, text Tommy Nelson at 434-547-4225 or email at tommyanelson@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 on February 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.