Hampden-Sydney rolls over Ferrum to pick up home win Published 2:14 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Senior Ryan Clements (Conyers, GA) had a double-double with 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 94-74 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Ferrum College on Wednesday night in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium.

Juniors Adam Brazil (Mooresville, NC) and DJ Wright (Greensboro, GA) each added 14 points, and classmate Josiah Hardy (Ashburn)contributed a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the host Tigers (11-4, 6-1 ODAC), who led 54-34 at halftime en route to their ninth win in the last 10 games. Deshone Hicks scored a game-high 25 points, and Calvin Washington had 22 points for the visiting Panthers (7-8, 3-3 ODAC).

“Loved the focus of our group tonight,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We shared the ball, communicated on defense, and recovered quickly when things didn’t go our way. Great ODAC win.”

How it started

H-SC, getting votes (32) in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25, allowed an opening three-point field goal by FC … but quickly responded with eight unanswered points to lead 8-3 at 16:36 and never looked back against the visitors. Wright matched the three-pointer with his own triple, followed by a basket inside by Hardy, and Clements added a conventional three-point play.

The Tigers pushed their early run to 17-5 to lead 17-8 at 14:20-getting consecutive three-pointers from sophomore Ayman McGowan (Memphis, TN), Brazil and junior Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA), and the Garnet & Grey led 37-17 with 9:20 on the clock after back-to-back three-pointers by Brazil and Clements. H-SC took its largest lead of the first half at 52-29 with 2:40 remaining after another triple from Brazil, and the margin was 54-35 at the intermission.

The Tigers maintained control in the second half, leading 63-36 at 16:35-getting yet another three-pointer by Brazil to start it, along with four quick points from junior Davidson Hubbard (Charlotte, NC) and a layup by Hardy. The Panthers managed to close the deficit to 71-50 with 12:54 left to play, but H-SC answered with a 15-7 run to take its largest lead of the contest at 86-57 with 8:17 on the clock. Wright (5) and Clements (4) sparked the outburst, while Brazil, Hardy and senior Miles Harris (Virginia Beach) each added baskets, as well. The Garnet & Grey led 92-64 with 5:50 remaining after a layup by Elliott, before FC used a late 10-2 run to reduce the final margin.

Hampden-Sydney, by the numbers

Clements led H-SC with his team-high 19 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, adding three assists and a game-high two steals. Brazil (4-7 3FGs) and Wright each finished with 14 points for the Tigers, with Wright adding a season-high six rebounds along with three assists. Hardy contributed his 13 points and game-high 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, adding a game-high four assists, while Elliott added 11 points. H-SC shot 54% (37-69) from the field, including 41% (11-27) on three-pointers, and 90% (9-10) at the free throw line.

Hicks led FC with his game-high 25 points (4-9 3FGs), adding five rebounds. Washington had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Panthers. FC shot 41% (28-68) from the field, including 30% (8-27) on three-pointers, and 67% (10-15) at the line.

Coming up for the Tigers

H-SC remains at home in Fleet Gym for an ODAC game against Bridgewater College on Saturday, January 14, at 2 p.m., a game that can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM.