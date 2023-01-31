Hubbard becomes latest Hampden-Sydney player to earn award Published 9:53 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

You can add another accolade to the growing list for this season’s Hampden-Sydney College Tigers. Junior Davidson Hubbard was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, Jan. 30.

Hubbard averaged 13 points and 10.5 rebounds with two double-doubles during the Tigers’ two wins last week. That included a 64-57 home win past nationally-ranked No. 14 Guilford (NC) College and a 57-51 road win at Roanoke College.

Hubbard, a 6-5 forward, posted his fifth-straight double-double with a game-high 14 points, adding 10 rebounds, with two assists and one steal during the road win at Roanoke on Jan. 28. He had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, along with a game-high and career-high four blocks, adding two assists against Guilford on Jan. 25.

Over his last five games, Hubbard is averaging 18.8 points and 11.6 rebounds, while shooting 61% (39-64) from the field, including 8-16 on three-point field goals. Davidson leads the Tigers in scoring (14.2), rebounding (8.1), field goal percentage (56%), three-point percentage (49%) and blocks (17), while adding 1.4 assists and shooting 71% at the free throw line.

Hampden-Sydney is 16-4 overall, 10-1 in the ODAC, and plays on the road at ODAC member Virginia Wesleyan University (13-6, 5-6 ODAC) on Wednesday, February 1, at 7 p.m. in Virginia Beach. The 16 wins are the most under fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough since he took over prior to the 2019-20 season, and the program’s highest win total since 2015-16 (17-10), while the 10 conference wins are the most for the Tigers since 2012-13 (14-2).