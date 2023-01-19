Granville Arvil Higgins Jr. Published 3:34 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Granville Arvil Higgins Jr., 76, born on Sept. 22, 1946, in Farmville, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Meherrin. Anyone who knows him calls him either “GA” or “Bob” for some in the local restaurants. He passed away peacefully in his home during one of his notorious slumbers.

He will be remembered first and foremost by his incredibly loving and caring wife, Beverly Higgins; his sons and their wives, Ray Ellis Higgins (Yun) and Granville Arvil Higgins III (Melissa); his grandchildren, BreAnna Higgins, Granville Arvil Higgins IV, Clay Boykin, Austin Boykin and Aaron Boykin; along with one great grandson, Christopher Boykin.

Although he was a stern military captain in Vietnam, he translated those experiences into helping his loved ones become better people. As he would say “don’t be stupid” and we loved him for that. He loved all of his family and friends, yet only liked you if willing to challenge him in an argument. He held a special place in his heart for his cows and farm, as being with both was his happy place. GA won’t be forgotten in our lifetime as he continues to live large in all of our hearts. His loss is shared across the entire family, community, and the many lives that his path crossed in life.

Rest in peace, soldier. Your battle has ended.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.