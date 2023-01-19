Grant received to preserve local records Published 10:47 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Deidre D. Martin a grant in the amount of $63,037 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve Deed Book 6, 1779-1790; Marriage Licenses 1888- 1891; Marriage Licenses 1895-1897; Marriage Licenses 1898-1900; Order Book 33, 1826-1827; Order Book 7, 1767-1770 and Order Book 8, 1770- 1772 stored in her office. This is the latest of many preservation grants awarded from the Library of Virginia to Deidre D. Martin since taking over as Clerk in 2018. The others totaling around $126,000, all of which went into preserving the records of Cumberland County.

“These records are the history of our county. We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations,” said Deidre D. Martin, Clerk of Court.

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.

The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, visit www.lva.virginia.gov.