Published 10:51 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Frank Monroe Watson passed away at his home on Dec. 30. He was 82 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, as well parents, Elmer and Mattie Watson.

He is survived by his children, Dee, Cindy and Tracy; his grandchildren, Dylan, Elizabeth and Lexie and his great grandchildren, Brantley, Beau and Cayson.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting with his grandson Dylan.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home.

Shorter Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family