Farmville honors Firefighters of the Year at annual banquet Published 3:31 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FARMVILLE – After another year of serving the town, the Farmville Fire Department celebrated the end of 2022 and the accomplishments it brought. The group paid tribute to several members and chose not one, but several to be Firefighter of the Year.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Farmville Fire Department held its annual banquet which is a time for the volunteers and staff to have dinner together and recognize the accomplishments of those on the team. Along with individual accomplishments, they celebrated the department’s response to a total of 1262 service calls, with 614 fire calls and 648 EMS calls.

“It’s a great feeling giving out these awards,” said Chief Daniel Clark. “All the members are volunteers who volunteer their time away from friends and family to train, do calls and serve their community. We are thankful for all they do.”

This was Clark’s first year attending the banquet as he started as the new fire chief in September. Since his arrival, he has worked to improve the department’s operations, equipment, apparatus and station. According to Clark, he has been welcomed with open arms and looking forward he hopes to keep developing these positive relationships as they grow the department.

Firefighter of the Year, other Farmville awards given

Along with celebrating the accomplishments of the group, individuals were also recognized for their hard work during the year. The award for Firefighter of the Year came to a three-way tie between Matthew Fults, Alexander Thompson and Johnny Stoltzfus. These three were selected by their peers in a secret ballot vote where all three received an equal amount of votes.

“It is quite the honor,” said Stoltzfus, who has only been with Farmville for the past three years but has volunteered since he was 16 years old. “It’s in my blood and what I love to do. My dad was a firefighter and my older brother still is one. It’s a great way to give back to the community.”

Two new awards were added this year. The first was the EMS Provider of the Year award which recognized Alissa Krynicki for her organization and dedication in EMS care. The second new award was the Probie of the Year which recognized Isaac Campbell for his effort and dedication to the department despite his short time there.

Three members of the Farmville Fire Department received the Lifetime Membership award for their years of dedication to the department. Those recognized include Matt Fults for 10 years of service, Mark Mills for 38 years of service and Ernest Ross for 60 years of service.

Also recognized was Adam Story for receiving the Chief’s Award, formerly known as the Most Dedicated Firefighter Award.

The top 10 call runners for the year were Cayden Eagles, Alexander Thompson, George Woodruff, Sean Murdock, Alissa Krynicki, Johnny Stoltzfus, Adam Story, Isaac Campbell, Matthew Fults and Jacob Roebuck at number one.

“This is a great group of guys and girls in this organization,” said Clark. “They are all hard workers and dedicated to the job.”