Farmville business moves on to Phase 2 Published 7:48 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

A Farmville company recently completed the first phase of its education project, showing extremely positive results. LOC Family Services (LOCFS) was given a subgrant from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, to use in its Charlotte, Mecklenburg and Brunswick operations.

The money came out to $175,000, set aside to help teens and young adults ages 18 to 24 that have spent time in the criminal justice system and did not complete high school or earn a GED.

The company has now completed the first phase of the grant, exceeding expected enrollment numbers. Instead of the expected 50, the group enrolled 74 in the program, with 89% of those enrolling in workforce training. Also, a number of people in the program earned and received state and nationally recognized credentials including a ServSafe Food Handlers Card and Food Safety Manager Certification. In less than a year, over 30% of enrolled participants have obtained employment.

LOCFS is no longer enrolling individuals for the program and is now focusing on employment, with the goal of finding jobs for the remainder of its project members this year. LOCFS is asking community employers in the region to assist LOCFS by employing young adults that are eager to work and become independent and stable as active citizens of our community.