Eastern Bluebird house building workshop set

Although we may not be thinking about springtime in February, the Eastern Bluebird is doing just that. These feathered fliers are already peeking into tree holes and/or birdhouse openings to find that ‘just right’ space to raise a family. If you are among the many people who enjoy listening to and watching these beautiful songbirds as they handle their parental responsibilities during the spring and summer months, now is the time to help them get ready.

A bluebird house building workshop is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Bear Creek Hall located in Bear Creek Lake State Park in Cumberland County. An annual community-wide event, the workshop is co-sponsored by Central Piedmont Virginia Master Naturalists, Bear Creek Lake State Park and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The group will help you prepare for the upcoming spring season when bluebirds stake-out their territories and choose a home to raise their young. All participants will receive a folder of information about bluebird habitat, attracting and keeping bluebirds, and how to maintain and predator-proof your bluebird house.

The bluebird house kits feature high-quality cedar and are ready to assemble, thanks to students at Buckingham County Career and Technical Center. Some tools will be available, but feel free to bring your own Phillips-head screwdriver. This is a great activity for the entire family, however a parent or responsible adult should accompany children. A table of crayons and coloring book pics of bluebirds is provided for children.

The workshop is free, but a donation of $15 per kit is requested, payable at the workshop. Pre-registration is required, as there are a limited number of kits available. Couples or families may reserve up to two houses. To register email JoAnn Jones at joajonz1@gmail.com or call (434) 547-9180 for more information.

In the event of unpleasant weather, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

