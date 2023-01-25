Donation made to FFA programs Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Assistant Manager of the Famer’s Cooperative of Farmville Sam Goin, left, visited the Buckingham FFA Chapter on Friday, Jan. 13 to present a check for $320. Jordan Dorrier, Buckingham Sr. FFA Vice-President, accepted the donation on behalf of the chapter. This donation will go towards supporting members so they will be able to participate in leadership and career development events. In addition to the monetary donation, Goin and other members of the Farmer’s Cooperative have assisted FFA members with their applications to attend the Virginia Institute for Cooperative Education Camp. The Buckingham FFA Chapter greatly appreciates the Farmer’s Cooperative for their continued support of the FFA.