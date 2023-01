Donation given Published 8:57 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Margaret Atkins, Regent of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, left, presents Hope Marstin, CEO at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, with a donation during the Christmas Open House at Red Hill which was held on Sunday, Dec. 4. Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, located in Brookneal, includes Patrick Henry’s reconstructed house, gravesite, law office and other outbuildings and the Museum Shop.