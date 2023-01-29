Devotional — Hope for you Published 9:56 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Do you feel lost in the dust of other people’s success? Someone else got the job you applied for, another friend got married, that other couple had a child, your high school peer graduated from college, your ex got married again, one of your old friends got saved and now has a church family with friends who share life together. We all need hope to survive and thrive. This hope begins with Jesus.

Jesus Christ is the savior of the world. He loves us, and willingly paid the price for our sins by His death on the cross at Calvary. His forgiveness involves the reality of His presence abiding with us, and in us by the Holy Spirit. The presence of God in our heart brings hope, an eager expectation, a satisfied heart.

God doesn’t promise that all of our dreams will come true, but He does promise His faithful love. He does promise to be with us through trials, He does bring hope for the remaining of our days on earth, but more importantly, Jesus writes our names in the book of life in heaven. He prepares our eternal home for our entrance to heaven. Join the many around the world who are turning to Jesus for hope, eternal life. Jesus is only a prayer away, yes, there is hope for you!

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.