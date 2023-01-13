Clyde Crone Published 12:29 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Clyde Crone, 27 of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly Jan 6.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Crone.

He is survived by his father, Steven Crone; sister, Elaine Renick, her husband, Dalton Renick and their daughter, Sullivan; grandmother, Joyce Crone and uncle, Ray Overby.

He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and served for nearly six years after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute in 2017. Clyde loved hiking, hunting, traveling and all things outdoors. He was an animal lover and an exceptional leader. He cherished time with his family, recently completing a cross country trip with his Dad exploring national parks before being stationed at his next post at Port Hueneme in Oxnard, California. He was a proud son, brother and service member for our country and will be dearly missed.

His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Bliley’s – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.