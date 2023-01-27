Carringtons celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary Published 5:46 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Perry and Mickie Carrington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 20. Perry and Mickie were wed in 1973 at the home of Rev. Haywood Watkins in Kenbridge. They have three daughters, Shena, April and Bridget; four grandchildren, Tia, Carrington, Dara and Tama’ra; and one great grandchild, Ezekiel.

Perry was the proud owner of Carrington’s Music LLC for 30 years and an agent for U. S. Cellular, he retired in January of 2013. Mickie was employed by the local phone company for more than 31 years, she retired in January of 2002.

A celebration was held Friday, Jan. 20 at Charley’s Waterfront Café in the Gold Room with 16 guests in attendance. The Carringtons currently reside in Farmville and are members of Jericho Baptist Church where the Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is pastor.