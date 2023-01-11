Carolyn Taylor Ayres Published 10:35 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Carolyn Taylor Ayres, 81, of Chester passed away on Jan. 8. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Spencer Ayres; her parents, Willie A. and Mickie N. Taylor, and two brothers, Aubrey R. Taylor and James A. Taylor. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia A. LeSueur (Geoff); a son, Steven S. Ayres (Stacy), and two grandchildren, Jacob T. LeSueur and Lindsay M. LeSueur. She is also survived by three sisters, Grace Moss, Sue Hitt (Bobby) and Vickie Hughes. The family will receive friends at noon on Jan. 14 at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.dunkumfuneralhome.com.