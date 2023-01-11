Carolyn Ann Fisher Waller Published 10:20 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Carolyn Ann Fisher Waller, 76 of Farmville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, at South Boston Health and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Bennie Donald Waller Sr.

Carolyn was born in Halifax County on Aug. 31, 1946 the daughter of the late Charlie C. Fisher and the late Janie Bradley Fisher. She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. Carolyn was a farmer’s wife but also retired from Burlington Industries.

She is survived by a son Bennie D. Waller (Louise) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a granddaughter Wellsley Anne Waller; a sister Norma Smith of Crystal Hill; a brother Sam Fisher (Pat) of Halifax; an adoptive son Tommy Chase of Farmville; a sister-in-law Rita Fisher of Nathalie and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Danny Fisher and Donnie Fisher.

A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Johnny Roberts on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal is assisting the family.