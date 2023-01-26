Buckingham County Property Transfers — August 2022 Published 6:54 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of August. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Agrarian Veterinary Services LLC to Thomas L. Binkley; et ux, 15.388 AC, Maysville District. $130,000.

• Larry H. Andes Sr. to Alex Steven Lombardo, 3.28 AC, Slate River District. $270,000.

• Amos K. Beiler; et al to John E. King; et al, 5.44 AC, Curdsville District. $36,500.

• Blackberry Hill Farm LLC to Duck Haven Farm LLC, 137 AC, Maysville District. $382,000.

• Matthew R. Browning; et ux to Davis & Spencer Homes LLC, 4.04 AC, Slate River District. $29,000.

• Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Earl G. Mast; et a, 32.532 AC, Marshall District. $89,000.

• Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Bauldwin R. Monie; et al, 63.695 AC, Marshall District. $258,000.

• Buckingham County to Centra Medical Group. Deed Gift.

• Buckingham County to Atlantic Investment Corporation, 125.28 AC, Curdsville District. $751,680.

• Roger D. Campbell; et ux to Daniel Stoltzfus; et ux, 7.53 AC, James River District. $50,000.

• Wayne T. Carter to Wayne T. Carter; et al. Deed Gift.

• CMH Homes INC to Tabitha Lynn Morris, 6.63 AC, Maysville District. $210,000.

• James D. Crews Sr.; et us to James D. Crews III; et al, 90.2 AC, Maysville District. $190,000.

• Crickenberger Properties LLC to Jeremy W. Wooten; et ux 5.415 AC, Maysville District. $269,900.

• Gerald R. Cyrus; et al to Calvin H. Bachrach, 2.006 AC, Maysville District. $31,000.

• Christopher L. Davis to Christopher L. Davis; et al. Deed Gift.

• Neal Dibble Jr.; et al to Neal Dibble Jr. Deed Gift.

• Neda S. Dobyns; et al to Paul J. Tumelaire, 1.48 AC, Francisco District. $60,000.

• James D. Fairbanks to Jose Luis, 10.70 AC. $17,200.

• Holmes B. Gammon Jr.; et al to Holmes B. Gammon Jr. Deed Gift.

• Marquitta Garnett to Kenneth M. Lewis; et al, 5.10 AC. $254,900.

• Michele K. Gillespie; et al to Carucate LLC, 3.5 AC. $25,000.

• Ruth Greene to Michael A. Dolqueist; et al, 11.46 AC, Curdsville District. $50,000.

• Joseph Daniel Grimes to Robin L. Perkins-Bowls, 2.31 AC, Slate River District. $2,000.

• Gary L. Hamby; et al to Neal E. Brown, 3.80 AC, Curdsville District. $136,000.

• Gary L. Hamby; et al to Penny Sue Hamby, 1.34 AC, Curdsville District. $4,700.

• Kendyll Hoyt; et al to Maegan Coor; et al, 2.594 AC, James River District. $255,000.

• Illinois Municipal Retirement to Catlett Land Company LLC; et al, 84.23 AC, Slate River District. $182,800.

• Jonah M. Jackson; et al to Michael D. Ruhlman, 3.28 AC, James River District. $490,000.

• Kaylee C. Jamerson to Kaylee C. Jamerson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jefferson M. Catlett; et al to Brittney M. Whittington; et al, 63.82 AC, James River District. $160,000.

• Ruth King-Sholes; et al to Bryan Curtis Eddings, 2 Parcels, James River District. $390,000.

• Nancy N. Layne to Christopher Michael Davis; et. Deed Gift.

• Lucy C. Mack; et vir to Georgette R. Lohran, 22.9 AC, Maysville District. $391,000.

• Erica McGann; et al to Timothy McGain; et al, Lot, Slate River District. $.00.

• Karen M. Middlebrooks to Frankie R. Large Jr.; et ux, 62.33 AC, James River District. $129,500.

• Pearl S. Monroe to Michael James Monore; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Cody Alexander Moran; et al to Cody Alexander Morgan Deed Gift.

• Sharon B. Mosley to Michael Jospeh Mikolajczyk; et, 5.000 AC, Francisco District. $260,000.

• Patricia Grave Myers; et al to Patricia Grave Myers; et al. Deed Gift.

• Loren C. Orange Jr. to Charles W. Benhoff, 2.95 AC, Francisco District. $19,000.

• Jerome Patterson; et ux to Janisha Lashae Bartee. Deed Gift.

• Florence M. Randolph; et al to Herbert Clarke; et ux, .75 AC, Maysville District. $120,000.

• Ora Moss Richmond to Sandra Moss Simpson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Michael Ruhlamn to Judith Evangelus; tr et a, 1.85 AC, 3.00 AC, James River District. $270,000.

• Buck Wilbur Segar to Angelique Breuscher, 5.00 AC, Curdsville District. $75,000.

• Brian Shaw to Brystal Taylor; et al, 1.198 AC, Slate River District. $155,000.

• Reese Shifflett Jr. to David Neal Allen; et al, 22.49 AC, Marshall District. $85,000.

• Ruth Sholes-King; exec et al to Jarred Lee King. Deed Gift.

• Maria Lynn Sloan; et al to Jonathan Scott Hamlett. Deed Gift.

• Georgianne Stinnett to Wayne T. Carter, 66 AC, James River District. $329,000.

• Tina Marie Toney to Dennis Russell Lowe Jr. Deed Gift.

• Krystal Renae Weakley to Eric D. Harris, 4.20 AC, Marshall District. $168,000.

• Macy O. Welsh to John A. Snoddy, 120.36 AC, Curdsville District. $120,360.

• Catherine Marie Wilkey to Chase San Sebastian, 1.039 AC, Town of Dillwyn. $157,800.

• Corey Willer; et al to Mark Butler; et al, 1.558 AC, Curdsville District. $485,000.

• Forrest W. Yoder to Latonya Lewis; et vir, .94 AC, Slate River District. $198,500.