Branch crowned as Fuqua School spelling champion Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FARMVILLE – Students at Fuqua School competed to show off their spelling skills and try for the chance to represent their school at the district level.

On the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, only one student could be lucky enough to win as the lower and middle school students competed in the 2022-2023 Fuqua School Spelling Bee. The competition was composed of two students from grades fourth through eighth who had won their grade-level spelling bee. These winners came together in the Glimer Gym to compete for the chance to become the overall spelling winner and move on to the district competition.

The bee lasted for 15 rounds before the lucky winner was named. Eighth-grader Chelsie Branch earned the title of 2022-2023 Fuqua School Spelling Bee Champion by correctly spelling the winning word “purpose.” As the winner, Chelsie will move on to represent Fuqua School as she competes in the Private School District Bee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, which is hosted by the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

“We are very proud of all of our participants, and wish Chelsie the best of luck in the district bee,” said a spokesperson for the school on its Facebook page.

Chelsie wasn’t the only one to place in this year’s spelling bee competition. Earning second place in the spelling bee was seventh-grader Wyatt Tucker.

Other participating students who won their grade-level spelling bees included Allen Blackman, Scott Aldrich, Serena Lentini, Bryant Allen, Kinley Tucker, Charlotte Frank, Audrey Dickstein and Mary Phaup.