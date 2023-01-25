AARP urges caution after storms

Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Be careful of who shows up after winter storms. With temperatures dropping in Farmville and across the region, keeping the heat on is critical, a fact criminals try to take advantage of. They impersonate utility companies, threatening to cut off service if an immediate payment isn’t made. The goal of these crooks is to create a sense of urgency, so the target acts quickly to pay the alleged past-due balance.

If you get a surprise visit or call from the “utility company”, hang up and don’t engage, AARP officials advise. Contact your utility company on your own to see if there’s an issue with your account. And, as AARP officials point out, no legitimate company would seek immediate payment for a new issue.

