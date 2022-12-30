Your Turn — Adieu 2022, welcome 2023 with hope and optimism Published 5:31 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

If there’s one thing we have to do now is to say adieu 2022. With all the events and situations that made 2022 unforgettable and memorable, we have to let go of it.

Goodbye 2022! Though we’ve had lots of “whys,” “what ifs,” and “how comes,” we thank you, anyways, for everything that happened, all the memories you brought us. They’re now part of our life narratives and world histories to look back to.

God knows, we’ve tried, or probably we didn’t try harder, to solve some of our problems that came our way. We’ve tried to be upright and righteous, civil and civic-minded. We’ve tried to reach out to others, extending our acts of service, brotherhood and fraternity, charity, generosity and kindness, and love to all who believed in us and who reciprocated our love back in return. It seemed we didn’t do much or we’re inadequate to please everyone we came in contact with. That’s alright now. The past is the past, anyway.

We have a new year 2023 (the year of the Chinese zodiac Water Rabbit) to look forward to and, henceforth, we welcome it with excitement, hope and optimism. With the new year, there will certainly be changes and challenges to expect. But, we’ll do our best to handle and manage them.

With or without our new year’s resolution, as long as we have faith, hope and determination to do better in life, in the days, months or years, we will get better. And with our heartfelt prayers and praises to our Almighty God, we will succeed in our own way.

Carpe diem! Seize the day — the present moment, the most important moment in your life is now!

If you have something to do, do it now! For as the saying goes, don’t wait for tomorrow what you can do today. Putting it off until tomorrow means it may not happen. So do it now!

The past is past; it’s gone. Nothing you can do about it except to look back and ponder, reminisce, and remember those memories, good or bad, sweet or sad, Move on. Do what you’ve planned to do. Do it now.

Do your laundry, if you haven’t done so for a while. Cook your favorite dish. Drink coffee or tea. Clean or organize your house. Declutter or get rid of your clutter.

Pay a visit to your parents, especially if they’re seniors and living by themselves. Let them see and feel that you care for and love them.

Sing, if you feel like singing, even if you’re out of tune. Dance if you feel like dancing at the moment, with or without music. Just create music in your head, even if you haven’t done it before. You’ll be glad you did. Eat or drink whatever you’re craving for and not regret you did. Life is too short to worry about too many calories or consequences. Do what makes you happy this time — now!

Call your friend that you haven’t heard of before. Pay him or her a visit and treat him or her for breakfast or lunch or dinner. Bring him to your church and introduce him or her to your members of your faith community.

Write or speak if you have ideas or thoughts to share. Read a book, a poem, a story or an interesting, fascinating novel. Go to your local library and check out what activities, classes or events they offer.

Listen to classical music or a song or hymn of praise that you just heard or learned in the church. Or meditate if you so desire because you value peace and silence.

Be out there in the open and breathe fresh air, even for a few minutes. Hear the pulse of the morning sun, mist or fog, rain or snow. Appreciate the beauty of nature that surrounds you. Be glad and grateful, and overwhelmed by the beauty of creation, the wonders of God in small things, the birds on leafless trees, on the ground, or the little children playing, enjoying their time with others or family members.

Travel if you can and learn from it. Explore places on your bucket list that you’ve wanted to see.

Do what makes you happy, alive and well, and helpful to your growth physically, socially, professionally and spiritually now and not later on. Go to the gym or go for a walk around the neighborhood, especially when the weather is conducive to your physical conditioning or exercise. But, of course, consult with your doctor regarding your medical or health issues.

Remember this: only you can live your life to the fullest, with or without a partner, spouse, a better half. So live it well while you can and do your best. After all, life is what you make it — now!

Tempus fugit! Time flies! So seize the moment. Make every moment of your life worth-living right now, with your spouse, partner or significant other, or with other family members or friends.

Goodbye 2022. Welcome 2023, with hope, faith, love and optimism.

Just as the seasons change, from summer to fall to winter then spring, your outlook in life changes, too, as you age and continue living the present moment fully well. As another year has been added to your life, your priorities and perspectives change. Such is life. That’s reality.

So, be positive and optimistic. Negativism should not ruin your life. Move on and look at the brighter side of life while you can.

Of course, there will be opportunities and possibilities awaiting you and me. Though, along the way, there will be obstacles to overcome. But, as the adage says, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Life is full of wonders. Thank God, for all his creations on earth!

Looking forward to what the future holds is what matters, now that a new year 2023 is here. With an open mindset and a positive attitude, keep learning something new. Keep making a difference in others’ lives. That’s one way you become better than before.

It’s up to you what makes your future. With hope, optimism and determination, work your way up and to improve your lot. Every situation is an opportunity for you to become better.

You want to be a civic-minded citizen by observing and following the laws of the land, paying your taxes or bills on time, and voting on Election Day. You want to make a difference in the world by volunteering your time, talents and treasures.

You want to contribute to the greatness of this country? How? By working for or serving in the government, if you’re interested in politics. Or by joining the armed forces, if you’re passionate about defending your country and what it stands for — democracy. Or by working in schools as a teacher or volunteering as a mentor/tutor, helping students to stay in school and graduate. Or, if you’re a business owner, by employing or hiring legal employees and paying their just wages or salaries.

If you’re interested in protecting the rights of all citizens, you can be a law enforcement officer or, if you’re a lawyer, be a public defender.

Again, what’s in store for you in 2023? There will be surprises, unexpected happenings and occurrences, changes and challenges for sure. Whether you like it or not, you have to accept change and live it with optimism and hope that your life will be better than last year.

Such change has to start with you and me. Good things happen if and when we work together in harmony, with peace, love and charity in mind, with the rest of humanity. We believe our life and the world will be a better, safer place for all generations, protecting our environment and the earth we live in.

Have a blessed new year. May God bless you and your family always!

Chris A. Quilpa, a retired U.S. Navy veteran. He can be reached at chris.a.quilpa@gmail.com.