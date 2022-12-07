Woodrow Wilson Townsend Published 9:30 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Woodrow Wilson Townsend, of Farmville, passed away at home on Dec. 4, at the age of 92. He was a loving husband to his wife Dora Lowe Townsend of 70 years.

Woodrow was predeceased in death by his son, Danny Lee Townsend; daughter, Pamela Jean Townsend; grandson, Ryan Keith Huddleston and great grandson, Kenny E. Townsend.

He is survived by his wife, Dora L. Townsend; daughter, Sharon Kay Huddleston (Keith); six grandsons, Paul A Townsend (Crystal), Timothy W. Townsend (Rebecca), John E. Townsend (Allison), Daniel L. Townsend (Eryn), Matthew A. Townsend (Jessica) and Joshua A. Huddleston; nine great grandchildren, Hunter Townsend, Samantha Southall (Jesse), Leilana Townsend, Dylan Townsend, Phillip Townsend, Greyson Townsend, Mason Townsend, Raelynn Townsend and Carly Long and five great-great grandchildren, Brentley Southall, Kinsley Southall, Everett Southall, Oliver Fishburne and Ivy Fishburne.

Woodrow Served for the U.S. Army in the Korean War at age 17 and had his hand in the start of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad being a Charter member and Lifetime member. He was a Boy Scout Leader and went to Philmont twice of which he took a lot of pride in. And he had the duty of being the downtown mail carrier and post office worker from which he retired from in the mid 90s.

Puckett Funeral Home is presiding over graveside services at Westview Cemetery on the 9th of December at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Prince Edward Rescue Squad.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.