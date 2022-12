VFW honors Patriot’s Pen contest winners Published 5:17 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Buckingham VFW Post 8446 recently honored their Post level Patriot Pen contest winners. All of the group are from the Central Virginia Christian School. Pictured are, from left, Sierra Petersheim, third place; Tessa Harris, second place; and Elora Walker, first place, with VFW Post Commander Vic Moss. Walker won First Place in District competitions and her essay has been forwarded to the state competition.