Tribute to the Veterans planned Published 2:37 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Next weekend, folks in Farmville and the surrounding area will have a chance to join thousands across the world in honoring those who fought to preserve the freedoms in our country.

For the second year, the Judith Randolph-Longwood National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is coordinating the local Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony. This year, it will take place starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 22482 Prince Edward Highway, Rice.

During this event, the DAR along with Boy Scout troops, the Cumberland County High School ROTC and other community groups will come together to lay wreaths on the headstones at this military cemetery. Along with the wreath laying, there will be a short ceremony with bagpipes, the presentation of the colors by the Cumberland County High School ROTC and military veterans of all branches present. Even though many volunteers come as a group, individuals and families are welcome and encouraged to participate.

“It has been a totally uplifting and rewarding experience for us,” said Yvonne Costello, first vice regent for the regional DAR. “We are honored to be covering the graves of the 500 veterans buried at Trinity Memorial Gardens. This year we are providing wreaths on Veterans’ graves in other cemeteries as well.”

The laying of around 500 wreaths at Trinity Memorial Gardens will only be a small part of the day. According to Wreaths Across America, coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies will take place that day at over 3,400 locations across the country, at sea and abroad. This happens every year to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and teach future generations of the sacrifices made to preserve freedom in this country.

The DAR is a chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a non-profit organization made up of women directly descended from someone who fought in America’s efforts for independence. This chapter decided to get involved last year as Costello and others in the chapter are military wives or have a military connection somewhere. According to Costello, this was an opportunity to honor our military as one of the group’s goals is to promote patriotism.

Along with Costello, a committee was created to put on the event including the Chapter Regent Margaret Atkins, Arlene Cundiff, Scottie Alley, Jenny Bobko, Nancy Pempel and Dottie Fahrner.

“We are grateful for the generous donations of businesses and individuals that make it possible,” said Constello. “The planning and fundraising begin in August each year, and once again we met our goal.”

To learn more about National Wreaths Across America Day, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.