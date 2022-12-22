Trents Mill News — From the first Christmas holiday until now Published 3:07 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Let’s talk about some nearby church services happening on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow, with Pastor Alan Gough delivering the message. On Christmas Day, the church won’t hold Sunday School but they will gather at 10:30 a.m. for worship.

At Browns Chapel, Christmas Eve services start slightly earlier, at 4 p.m. The church, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road, will also have Christmas Day worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. There will be no Sunday School on Christmas Day.

At Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, Christmas Eve services start at 6 p.m. Then on Christmas Day, you’re welcome to come back at 11 a.m. for a special service.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

It will be a joint meeting with AMMD, the Pine Grove Project and Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Changing to talk about the Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, the non-profit turns 35 on Jan. 1. The board of directors will meet on Monday, Jan. 9 at noon. That’ll take place in the meeting room of Buckingham County Public Library, to discuss and make plans for the 2023 physical year.

I’m sending out birthday wishes this week to Ralph Dunnavant of Dillwyn, who celebrates on Friday, Dec. 23 and Steve Bickford, who will celebrate next Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Finally, a very special happy birthday wish is sent out this week to Jesus, as we celebrate his birthday during Christmas.

From our house to yours we wish each of you a very Merry Christmas and a happy safe and prosperous 2023 in the Lord.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.